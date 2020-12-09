Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 (ANI): A total of 1,511 new Covid-19 cases and 17 fatalities were reported in Rajasthan on Wednesday, according to the State Health Department.

Besides, 2,577 people also recovered from the deadly infection pushing the tally for recoveries here to 2,63,350.

While 2,85,627 cases of novel coronavirus have been recorded so far, 2,485 persons have lost their lives to the virus.

Rajasthan has 19,792 active cases as of Wednesday, as per the State Health Department.

Meanwhile, with 32,080 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total coronavirus cases have risen to 97,35,850, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

