Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Rajasthan reported 23 deaths and 9,480 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, pushing the fatality count to 9,118 and infection tally to 11,39,382, according to an official report.

Five deaths were recorded in Jodhpur, while Jaipur reported four new fatalities, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh (two each), Ajmer, Dholpur, Gangangagar, Jalore, Karauli, Pali, Sikar and Tonk (one each), according to the Medical and Health department report.

Also Read | Anna Hazare Alleges Rs 25,000 Crore Scam in Sale of Maharashtra Co-op Sugar Mills, Writes to Amit Shah for Probe.

Of the fresh cases, Jaipur reported a maximum of 2,424, while 621 people tested positive for the virus in Jodhpur.

The state has so far recorded 10,36,762 coronavirus recoveries. The number of active cases in the state at present is 93,502.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances And Results of 2017 Election Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)