Jaipur, May 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has sought legal opinion of State Advocate General on the termination of membership of BJP's Anta MLA Kanwarlal Meena.

According to a spokesperson, Devnani has instructed the State Advocate General to send his opinion to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Secretariat at the earliest possible. The Speaker has expressed hope that this will be received in a day or two.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast Today, May 20: National Capital Records 41.8 Degrees Celsius, High Humidity.

He said based on the legal opinion, a legitimate and justice-based decision will be taken immediately.

Congress has been demanding the termination of Meena's membership in the Legislative Assembly after a court in Aklera of Jhalawar district held him guilty in a case and sentenced him to three years' imprisonment. The decision was later upheld by Rajasthan High Court.

Also Read | Kempaiah Somashekar New Manipur HC CJ: President Appoints Karnataka HC Judge as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court.

Several opposition MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, met Speaker Devnani in Jaipur on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum on the decision to be taken on Meena's membership. Devnani has assured a quick decision in accordance with laws.

At the meeting, the opposition also raised the issue of MLA Narendra Budania being removed from a panel as part of the partial amendments made in committees by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat in the last few days.

The Speaker clarified that considering Budania's experience, he has been appointed the chairman of the committee on important subjects like welfare of backward classes. Not only Budania, but also three other chairmen who belong to the ruling party have been shifted to other committees, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)