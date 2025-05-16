Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 16 (ANI): Tanot Mata temple near the India-Pakistan border reopened for devotees on Friday as tensions between India and Pakistan eased.

During the tension between India and Pakistan, daily worship rituals continued despite the closure. Priests appointed by the Border Security Force (BSF) had led these rituals.

"During the entire time, the everyday work of the temple had continued. There was no break. The villagers were allowed to visit the temple, but there were certain restrictions. However, it is now open for all the devotees," BSF DIG Yogendra Singh Rathore told ANI.

On Thursday night, a special aarti was organised at the Tanot Mata temple in the presence of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jaisalmer North sector, Yogendra Singh Rathore.

All the officers and jawans of the battalion were present for the aarti, and everyone took blessings from the Goddess.

Speaking to ANI, DIG Rathore said, "Yesterday (Thursday), we organised a special aarti at the temple. And you know, for BSF, the Tanot Mata holds a special place. It is not just a matter of respect for us, but also a tradition that we worship her at the border."

The BSF oversees the Tanot Mata temple, renowned for its ties to miraculous occurrences, particularly during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971.

In the 1965 and 1971 India-Pakistan wars, the Tanot Mata temple located in Rajasthan emerged as a symbol of faith and strength, despite many bombs being dropped in close proximity without detonating.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated when the India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), resulting in the deaths of more than 100 notorious terrorists.

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including one Nepali national.

The two countries reached an understanding on May 10 to stop all firing and military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai.

On May 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Operation Sindoor has carved out a benchmark in India's fight against terrorism and has "set up a new parameter and new normal."

PM Modi also referred to India's surgical strike in 2016 at terror launch pads along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and the air strikes at a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019. He mentioned that following the two operations, Operation Sindoor represents India's ongoing policy against terrorism.

"After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal," he said. (ANI)

