Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to form a joint survey team to assess the losses caused to farmers in various districts due to scanty rainfall, the state government said on Tuesday.

The joint team will comprise officials of the Revenue and the Agriculture departments and representatives of insurance companies, according to a statement.

Based on its report, the process of giving out compensation will commence under the crop insurance scheme, it said.

Rajasthan has received 12.30 per cent less than normal rainfall till August 31.

Fourteen districts – Sirohi, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Sri Ganganagar, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Jodhpur, Pali, Rajsamand and Udaipur – have received deficit rainfall, while only five – Baran, Bundi, Jhalawar, Kota and Sawai Madhopur – have received above-normal rainfall, the statement said.

