As a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75th Year of Independence, Union Minister of Ayush and Minister of Port, Shipping & Highways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, along with six Union Ministers, will launch the Y-Break mobile application in star-studded event at Vigyan Bhawan tomorrow (1st September, 2021). The Ministry of Ayush has planned a series of events and campaigns in the week-long programme from August 30 to September 5.

The other dignitaries joining the launch include Shri Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family welfare and Minister of Chemical and Fertilizer, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Shri. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (I/c), Ministry of Science and Technology, Earth Science, DOPT and PMO, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minster of Tourism and Culture and Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, Minister of State for Ayush and Woman and Child Development.

The 5 - minute ‘Yoga Break Protocol’ consists of a very useful Yoga practices devised to de-stress, refresh and re-focus on work to increase the productivity of individuals at workplace. The concept of "Yoga Break" (Y-Break) is relevant to working professionals across the world. It has been carefully developed by eminent experts under a tested protocol. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Launches 'Khadi India Quiz Contest', Urges People to Treat Khadi as National Fabric.

The protocol comprises of a few simple Yogic practices as follows:

Tadasana- Urdhva-hastottanasana- Tadasana

Skandha chakra- Uttanamandukasana– Kati Chakrasana

Ardhachakrasana, PrasaritaPadottanasana- Deep Breathing

Nadishodhana Pranayama

Bhramari Pranayama- Dhyana

This module was launched in January, 2020 as pilot project basis in six major metro cities in coordination with different stake-holders. A total of 15 days trial was conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga in collaboration with six leading Yoga Institutes of the country, wherein total 717 participants from different Private and Government bodies participated and the trial was a huge success.

During the launch ceremony tomorrow, a presentation on five minutes’ yoga protocol/live demonstration will be conducted by Dr. Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY and technical presentations on Application will be done by Dr. LeenaChhatre, OSD (Ayush Grid), MoA. POSHAN Maah To Be Celebrated Throughout the Month of September as Part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

About 600 participants including eminent Yoga Practitioners, Scholars, Policy Makers, Bureaucrats, Yoga Enthusiasts and Experts of Allied Sciences are going to participate in the launch of the App.

