Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 30 (ANI): Rajasthan's power Distribution Companies (Discoms) and Energy Department are launching a Smart Meter awareness drive to educate residents about the benefits of smart electricity meters.

This initiative comes after recent political controversy surrounding the installation of these meters. The Energy Department will now begin distributing informational pamphlets door-to-door to educate consumers on the benefits and features of smart meters.

Rajasthan Energy Minister Hira Lal Nagar announced that the rollout of smart meters will begin with the homes of energy department officials and employees, followed by the residences of other government personnel. "This phased approach will help build public trust and demonstrate the usefulness of smart meters to the general consumers," he stated.

The Minister also clarified that the initiative to install smart meters in Rajasthan began during the tenure of the previous Ashok Gehlot-led government, and the current Government is committed to continuing and expanding the project.

Highlighting the advantages of smart meters, Nagar said, "Smart meters help us identify areas with higher electricity load, enabling us to strengthen the power distribution infrastructure accordingly. Additionally, these meters significantly reduce the chances of electricity theft and transmission losses."

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the development of the state. Sharing a post on X, he lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, saying that in the last 11 years, India has touched new heights and established itself as a leading nation on the global stage.

Rajasthan CM Sharma in a post on X wrote, "Met with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji to discuss the development of Rajasthan. Expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Rajasthan for his visionary leadership and continuous support. Under the leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister ji, in the last 11 years, India has touched new heights and established itself as a leading nation on the global stage. Under his able guidance, for the past one and a half years, Rajasthan has been continuously overcoming all obstacles to development and reaching new heights." (ANI)

