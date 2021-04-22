Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a village development officer in Churu district for taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a man to allow construction on his plot, officials said.

The action was taken on the basis of the complaint lodged by a villager, they said.

Posted in Sujangarh, the accused officer, Virendra Sharma, had demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to allow construction on the plot that he had purchased in Gopalpura gram panchayat, the officials said.

After the verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and Sharma was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. He has been arrested, ACB Director General B L Soni said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)