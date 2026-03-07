New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Bank of Baroda has officially become the first bank in the country to successfully raise Green Infrastructure Bonds within the domestic market.

The state-owned lender announced a significant capital boost aimed specifically at environmental initiatives.

Posting on its X account, the bank said, "Bank of Baroda becomes first bank in India to raise Green Infrastructure Bonds in the domestic market."

According to the bank, it "successfully raised ₹10,000 crore through Series I Long-Term Green Infrastructure Bonds with a 7-year tenure at a coupon rate of 7.10% p.a."

The bank highlighted that "the issue received bids worth ₹16,415 crore, more than 3x the base issue size of ₹5,000 crore, reflecting strong investor confidence and a clear 'greenium' for the Bank's commitment to sustainable finance."

Dr Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda, stated that the strong demand and attractive pricing demonstrate investors' confidence in the Bank and its commitment to green and sustainable growth as part of its ESG journey.

The bank also noted that the capital that is raised is earmarked for specific ecological goals.

The bank confirmed that "the proceeds will fund eligible green projects under the Bank's Green Financing Framework, including renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure."

Investors were further reassured by the high credit quality of the offering.

The bank noted that "the bonds are rated 'AAA' with a stable outlook by CARE Ratings and ICRA," placing them in the highest safety category for domestic debt instruments.

By pioneering this domestic green bond, Bank of Baroda has not only fortified its own balance sheet but has also set a benchmark for other Indian financial institutions to follow in the pursuit of sustainable development goals. (ANI)

