Jaipur, Nov 6 (PTI) A 24-year-old man blew himself up in Rajasthan's Udaipur district after the woman he was in love with got engaged to someone else, police said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rishabhdev) Heramb Joshi said Nilesh Meena detonated explosives strapped to his body near the woman's home in Obari village late Sunday night.

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was upset over the woman's engagement to another person.

Since both belonged to the same 'gotra', their marriage could not take place, police said.

Joshi said the body was handed over to Meena's relatives after a post-mortem examination.

