Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) [India], July 24 (ANI): Police on Monday said that it is “investigating all angles” in connection with the 35-year-old woman from Alwar in Rajasthan who travelled to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend.

Arvind Kumar, the husband of Anju, who travelled to Pakistan, told ANI that his wife told him she was visiting a friend in Jaipur. The husband, Arvind Kumar, said that he got a call from Anju on Sunday night and she said that she was in Lahore.

Speaking to ANI, Bhiwadi Assistant Superintendent of Police (SP) Sujit Shankar said, "According to the preliminary investigation, we got to know that this woman was in touch with a Pakistan-based man for two to three years through Facebook and WhatsApp".

The ASP said that the woman informed her family members that she was travelling to Amritsar but she crossed over to Pakistan on July 21.

"We have not received any formal complaint as of now. She applied for a passport in 2020, but we do not have any further information," the Bhiwandi SP said.

“Prima facie, this can be a matter of love affair, but we can't say anything until concrete evidence is found. We will not take any formal investigation since no complaint has been received. There are acts like the Passport Act and others, action can be taken against her if any fake document has been used to cross over. All angles will be investigated if necessary," the police official said.

The husband Arvind Kumar said said that before leaving, her wife told him that she is visiting one of her friends in Jaipur. "I got a voice call last night, she said that I am in Lahore. I have no idea why she went to Lahore and how she got the visa and other stuff. She informed me that she will return within two to three days," Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

This comes on the heels of a Pakistani woman travelling to India to get united with her alleged boyfriend whom she meet through a virtual gaming platform. Seema Haider had crossed over into India illegally to move in together with her Indian lover, Sachin Meena, whom she met over the popular online game PUBG.

Meanwhile, Arvind, husband of Anju said, "I have no idea why has she gone to Lahore and how did she manage to get the VISA and other stuff. I usually don't touch my wife's phone to check her messages. This is not connected to Seema Haider's case as my wife had all the documents. I have not registered any complaint to the police. My children will decide if we will stay with my wife when she returns. This was the first time she had gone anywhere without informing me. This is cheating. I will call her parents and we will sit together to decide the steps to be taken further."

Kumar said he appeals to the government that she be allowed to return to producing all the legal documents. (ANI)

