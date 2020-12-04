Jaipur, Dec 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead by his father for siding with his mother during a verbal spat between the couple in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Jokdi Mal village in Patan area where Nathu and his wife were quarrelling over some issue on Thursday evening and their elder son Raman intervened.

Also Read | Moto G9 Power Smartphone to Be Launched in India on December 8; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Raman took his mother's side during the argument, which irked Nathu. Later, peace seemed to have prevailed as Raman and other family members went to attend a marriage function in the village and returned late at night.

“When Ramesh returned, his father shot him dead in a fit of rage outside their house. He was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to critical injuries,” SHO of Patan police station Ramesh Chand said.

Also Read | Jammu & Kashmir DDC Elections 2020: Militants Attack Apni Party Candidate Aneesul Islam Ganaie in Anantnag District.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Friday. No arrest has been made so far, the SHO said.

The victim was a bus cleaner and father of two minor children.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)