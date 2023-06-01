Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said social and economic development of a region can be ensured only by building good roads.

It is the result of the state government's policies that the roads of the state are now better than the neighbouring states, he said.

Gehlot was addressing an event to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 53 roads, Road Over Bridges and bridges costing around Rs 3,377.55 crore through video conference from his official residence.

He said that in the last four years, 61,000 km of roads worth Rs 30,000 crore have been built.

"Rajasthan's performance is excellent on all financial indicators. As a result of this, public welfare schemes are being run to provide relief to the common people," Gehlot said.

