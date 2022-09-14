New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday conveyed to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin India's concerns over Washington's decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet fleet.

Singh apprised Austin about India's concerns on the issue during a telephonic conversation.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Assures Support to Recruitment Drives After Army Cites Lack of Local Assistance.

"I conveyed India's concern at the recent US decision to provide sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet," the defence minister said on Twitter.

The US has planned to provide Foreign Military Sales (FMS) worth USD 450 million for hardware, software and spares for the F-16 fighter fleet of Pakistan.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Students Snatch Police Official's Mobile Phone, Beat Up Driver After Argument in Gwalior; 10 Booked, Four Detained.

"Had a warm and productive telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of Defence, Mr. Lloyd Austin. We discussed growing convergence of strategic interests and enhanced defence & security cooperation," Singh said.

"We also discussed ways to strengthen technological and industrial collaboration and also explore cooperation in emerging and critical technologies," he said.

Singh said he was looking forward to continuing dialogue with Secretary Austin to further consolidating the India-US partnership.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)