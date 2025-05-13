New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario along the frontier with Pakistan with the top military brass.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vice Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari.

The meeting reviewed the security situation along the Western frontier and related issues, officials said. It is learnt that Singh asked the military to maintain a high level of combat readiness to deal with any Pakistani military misadventure.

The review meeting came a day after the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan deliberated on ways to avoid "inimical" military actions and agreed on considering immediate steps to reduce troops of the two militaries from the borders and forward areas.

It is learnt that the outcomes of the talks between the two DGMOs were also discussed at the meeting.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Pakistani actions were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

