Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the national flag at Secunderabad's parade ground on Wednesday to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day, which marks the Hyderabad state joining the Indian union, being free from the Nizam's rule.

Multiple other leaders, including Gajender Singh Shekhawat, Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders to participated in the program. On this occasion, multiple BJP leader also placed posters are Parade grounds.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Boora Narsaiah Goud, while highlighting the importance of the day, mentioned that three events are happening simultaneously, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday also being celebrated and Vishwakarma Jayanti also falling on this day.

"Today is a very important day for Telangana. For Indians, 15th August is Independence Day, and for Telangana people, 17th September is the Liberation Day...Incidentally, this is the birthday of PM Modi, and also today it is Vishwakarma Jayanti. On behalf of all Telangana people, we extend wholehearted birthday wishes to Narendra Modi ji. May God bless him with a long and healthy life, so that his dream of Amritkaal is realised," Goud told ANI.

The Telangana state government also celebrates September 17, the day on which Hyderabad State was integrated into the Indian Union in 1948, as Telangana Praja Palana Day, the Day of People's Governance.

On that day in 1948, the then-Hyderabad state merged with the Indian Union. Accordingly, the national flag will be hoisted at all government offices, urban local bodies, and gram panchayats on September 17

In 2023, the then-BRS government decided to celebrate September 17 as National Integration Day. The Union government, however, decided to celebrate it as Hyderabad Liberation Day, with the Ministry of Home Affairs issuing a gazette notification to this effect.

Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, following a "police action" under Operation Polo. While some describe it as liberation from Nizam rule, others refer to it as a merger with the Indian Union.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been planned to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign. (ANI)

