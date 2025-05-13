New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with the Defence Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Navy and Army Chiefs in the national capital on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi were present.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists.

In his address to the Nation, PM Modi said, "Every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai".

"We all have seen the capability and patience of the country in the last few days. I salute the armed forces, the military, the intelligence agency and the scientists. Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country," he added.

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, PM Modi said, "The barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world".

"On April 22, in Pahalgam, the barbarism that terrorists have shown has shaken the country and the world. Those innocent people who were celebrating the leaves were killed in front of their families, after being asked about their religion," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating over 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 Air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities. The air, land and sea operations were carried out with calibrated restraint, with an emphasis on minimising civilian casualties. (ANI)

