New Delhi, July 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met senior opposition leaders Sharad Pawar and A K Antony here, sources said. Both Pawar and Antony had been Defence ministers in the past. NCP supremo Pawar and senior Congress leader Antony were invited by Singh for the meeting at his residence, the sources said.

The meeting assumes significance as it was held just days before the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 19, they said. Singh is the deputy leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Leader of House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal met opposition leaders, including Pawar and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

