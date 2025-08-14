New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday interacted with 30 meritorious higher secondary students from tribal communities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, at South Block, New Delhi.

The interaction of the students with the Defence Minister is part of Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi, a seven-day National Integration Tour organised by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC). These students will also witness the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15, 2025.

During the interaction, the Defence Minister underscored the importance of human values, terming them as the most vital aspect in building a person's character. He exhorted the students to remain rooted in human values and lay equal emphasis on building their character alongside academic pursuits.

Singh urged the students to face every challenge with confidence and without fear. He motivated the students to contribute towards making India one of the most powerful nations in the times to come and extended his blessings for their future endeavours.

Showering his affection, the Minister offered sweets to the visiting students, and the meeting concluded with the presentation of a traditional handcrafted souvenir from local tribal artisans of the Islands.

Rajnath Singh commended this unique initiative by ANC, supported by Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, HQ Delhi Area, and Civil Administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit were also present during the interaction.

Aarohan: Dweep to Delhi is designed with the aim to provide exposure to the youth from remote island communities to India's rich cultural heritage, modern infrastructure, and academic opportunities.

The itinerary includes visits to iconic landmarks such as the Red Fort, India Gate, National War Memorial and Taj Mahal, along with premier institutions like Delhi Technological University and the National Science Centre. The programme reflects the Government's commitment to fostering national integration and empowering future leaders from the Islands. (ANI)

