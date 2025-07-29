New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday praised the Indian Army and security forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying the operation was carefully planned to target terrorists while ensuring no harm to ordinary citizens in Pakistan.

He also congratulated the forces for killing three terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that they were from the same group that had "brutally killed 26 innocent and blameless people" in Pahalgam on April 22.

Speaking during a special discussion on the operation in the Rajya Sabha, Singh said, "I congratulate the Indian Army and other security forces through this House for their success in eliminating three TRF terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday. This is the same TRF whose terrorists brutally killed 26 innocent and blameless people in the Poonch area on April 22."

He said the operation aimed to eliminate terrorist hideouts and reinforce India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. "The purpose of this operation was to destroy terrorist hideouts and to send a clear message that India maintains zero tolerance against terrorism," Singh said.

The Defence Minister noted that the operation was based on detailed planning. "Before executing Operation Sindoor, our forces thoroughly studied every aspect. We had several options. But we chose the option that would cause maximum damage to terrorists and their bases while ensuring no harm to Pakistan's ordinary citizens," he said.

Singh also praised the armed forces for their overall contribution to national security. "The role of our armies and other security forces in ensuring India's internal and external security cannot be praised enough," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that Lashkar-e-Taiba's top commander Suleman, involved in the recent Pahalgam terror attack, was among three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev, also conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal..., Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police... Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated...," Shah said during the second debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.

He added, "All three terrorists - Suleman, Afghan and Jibran - were killed in yesterday's operation. The people who used to supply food to them were detained earlier. Once the bodies of these terrorists were brought to Srinagar, they were identified by those who were detained by our agencies."

Shah said that those responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack had been neutralised. "In a joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF, and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack," he told the House.

"Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," Shah added. (ANI)

