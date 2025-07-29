New Delhi, July 29: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the launch of Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack was a "symbol of the government's intelligence failure". Participating in the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, he raised questions on India ending the conflict with Pakistan abruptly and asked "under whose pressure was the ceasefire done?".

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also said that India's foreign policy has "completely collapsed" and called China a "monster" that will "gobble up our land and market". Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha: Amit Shah Lashes Out at Congress on ‘Homegrown Terrorists’ Remark, Says ‘Whom Do You Want to Save?’.

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

VIDEO | Monsoon Session: Addressing the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) says, “I want to say this to BJP ‘Mai Duniya Ko Manane Mei Laga Hun, Mera Ghar Mujhse Rutha Ja Raha Hai.’ First, I want to thank the Indian Army for its… pic.twitter.com/XSJ0mReEQ6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2025

"Who will take responsibility for the intelligence lapse in the Pahalgam attack?” Yadav said, adding said the tragic incident should never have happened. Three Terrorists Killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ Were Involved in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate.

The "lapse" has cost precious lives and exposed vulnerabilities in the country's border strategy, he said. "The launch of Operation Sindoor post Pahalgam attack is a symbol of the government's intelligence failure," he said.