New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday set out on a two-day visit to Karnataka's Karwar and Kerala's Kochi to review some of the ongoing projects.

While visiting Kochi, he will review the progress in construction work of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC).

"Leaving New Delhi on a two-day visit to Karwar and Kochi. Shall review the ongoing infrastructure development at Karwar and also the progress of construction of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) at Kochi. Looking forward to this visit," the Minister tweeted. (ANI)

