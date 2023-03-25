Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 25 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Amritsar and met its chief Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Later, Singh along with Satsang chief went to the Dera community kitchen where women followers were making chapatis and chopping vegetables. He spent around two hours at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas.

RSSB is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Last year, PM Narendra Modi also visited the RSSB campus. (ANI)

