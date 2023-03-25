Berhampur, March 25: A 20-year-old man died while appearing in the physical test for the Odisha police constable recruitment drive held in Ganjam district, an officer said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Deepti Ranjan Dash, a resident of Shyamsundarpur area in Ganjam district. He died on Friday. The physical test for constable recruitment was held at the police reserve ground at Chhatrapur when Dash fell unconscious while running for 1600-metre race.

He was immediately rushed to sub-divisional hospital at Chhatrapur and later to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, here where the doctors declared him dead, said SP Ganjam, Jagmohan Meena.

The SP said the health of Dash was checked by the doctor before he started the 1600 metre race. Dash was quite fit to appear the physical test, he said. The exact cause of his death would be known only after the post-mortem which will be held on Saturday, police said.

Police informed the parents of Dash about the incident, said a police officer. The three-day physical tests for police constable recruitment started from Thursday. The candidates who have qualified in the written test are appearing for the physical tests in the recruitment drive.