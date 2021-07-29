New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday took stock of the construction of a key road by the Border Roads Organisation in Tajikistan, a strategically key country for India in Central Asia.

Singh visited the project site on the final day of his three-day visit to Tajikistan.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh visited a BRO Project site in Tajikistan. BRO is constructing a road from Ayni Roundabout to Chortut. It is a Govt. of India's grant aid project to the Government of Tajikistan," his office tweeted.

The defence and security ties between India and Tajikistan are on an upswing in the last several years. India has also developed the Ayni airbase near the capital city Dushanbe.

The defence minister also held an interaction with the Indian students studying in Tajikistan.

"Had a wonderful interaction with the Indian students studying in Tajikistan. We talked about the unlimited potential our country has and the ongoing efforts towards 'Atmanirbharta' in India. We also discussed emerging trends in healthcare and education," he tweeted.

Singh reached Dushanbe on Tuesday on a three-day visit to attend a conclave of the defence ministers of the member states of the SCO, an eight-nation influential grouping.

In his address at the conference on Wednesday, he said terrorism is the most serious threat to international peace and security and support to any acts of terror is a crime against humanity.

He also held talks with Tajik Defence Minister Col. Gen. Sherali Mirzo on the sidelines of the SCO conclave.

