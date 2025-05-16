New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday will visit the Bhuj air force station in Gujarat, which was one of the installations targeted by Pakistan military last week.

Singh's visit comes a day after he travelled to Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the overall security situation along the Line of Control and International Border.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh's Gujarat Visit: Defence Minister To Visit Bhuj Airbase, India-Pakistan Border Region Today Amid Tension Between 2 Nations.

"Leaving New Delhi for Bhuj (Gujarat). Looking forward to interact with our courageous Air Warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station," Singh said in a social media post.

Also Read | TN 10th Result 2025: Tamil Nadu SSLC Results Out at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in, Know How To Download Scorecard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)