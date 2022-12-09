New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, B S Yediyurappa and Arjun Munda were appointed on Friday as central observers for the meeting of the party's new MLAs in Gujarat to pick the next chief minister.

The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat on Thursday by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Man Poses As Hindu To Marry Minor Girl in Bokaro, Exposed During Marriage Ceremony; FIR Registered.

The BJP has called a meeting of its newly elected legislators on Saturday morning to elect the legislature party leader who will be the next chief minister.

The BJP has announced earlier that Bhupendra Patel will continue as its chief minister in the state.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2022: Private Member's Bill on Uniform Civil Code Introduced in Rajya Sabha.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)