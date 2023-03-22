Rajouri/Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) A massive "combing and domination" exercise was carried out by police, Army and paramilitary forces in a remote area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch zone, Haseeb Mughal led the joint operation in the far-flung Gambhir Mughlan and Behrote. The exercise was conducted to strengthen confidence among the public, a police spokesman said.

Drones were also used for surveillance of the area during the exercise which started from Gambhir Mughlan in Manjakote and culminated in Behrote Gali of Thanamandi.

The spokesman said a general coordination security meeting of security forces and interaction with soldiers was also chaired by the DIG at Border Police Post - Ghambir Mughlan.

The officers also interacted with the local residents during the domination drive of the area, he said.

