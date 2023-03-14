Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday visited Dhangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, where terrorists killed seven villagers and injured 14 others early this year.

The former J and K chief minister expressed condolences to the families of the victims and shared their grief, a PDP spokesperson said.

Terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on villagers in Dhangri village on the outskirts of Rajouri town on January 1, and left behind an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which went off the next morning.

While five persons were killed in the terrorist firing, two children lost their lives in the explosion.

Saroj Bala, a widow who lost both her sons - Deepak Sharma (27) and Prince Sharma (21) -- showed the scene to Mehbooba where the terrorists opened fire on the villagers, the spokesman said.

He said the PDP chief became emotional on listening to the stories of the victim families and assured them that the assailants will not escape the wrath of the almighty.

The terrorists involved in the attack are still at large and efforts are on to neutralise them, according to officials.

