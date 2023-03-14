Bhopal, March 14: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised free power, education, and healthcare if his party is voted to power in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a jansabha meeting at Dussehra Maidan in BHEL here, Kejriwal also announced the AAP government will regularize services of employees and end corruption in the state.

"Just give me an opportunity to bring a change to serve you. I will provide free power in Madhya Pradesh like Delhi and Punjab," the AAP leader said.

He highlighted the performance of AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab and urged people to vote the party to power in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are due later this year. Kejriwal is accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann.