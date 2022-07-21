New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about an hour on Thursday as opposition parties led by the Congress tried to raise the issues of price rise and levy of Goods and Services Tax on daily essentials.

Opposition party MPs carried placards with slogans against price rise and GST, and with prices of essential goods before and after the Modi government came to power.

Also Read | Congress President Sonia Gandhi Facing Speech Issues, May Seek Some Relief: Sources.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ordered that those carrying placards and other articles should be named in the House Bulletin with remarks that the Chair disapproved of their actions.

Later, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 pm.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Kanpur Contractor Set On Fire by Builder Over Financial Dispute, Dies.

The first three days of the monsoon session of Parliament have been washed out amid opposition protests. Thursday appeared no different with not even official listed papers laid on the table of the House.

When the House assembled for the day, Naidu greeted Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on his 80th birthday. Thereafter, Dharmasthala Heggade took oath as a member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Soon after, opposition MPs were up on their feet trying to raise the issue of price rise and levy of GST on essential items like wheat, rice and curd.

Some carried placards and others packets of items on which GST was levied from July 18.

"No placards, no articles," Naidu said. "I have to name those people... I order that names of those carrying placards should be mentioned in the House Bulletin and also mention that the chairman stated that this act was objectional."

As MPs started to move towards the well of the House, he adjourned the proceedings till 12 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)