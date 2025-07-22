New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Council (BAC), scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed and will now take place on Wednesday, sources said.

According to the sources, the BAC meeting will be held at 12:30 pm tomorrow.

Also Read | Vellore Dowry Harassment Case: Wife of Marine Engineer Accuses Husband of Pushing Her From Terrace During Dispute Over Dowry, Domestic Violence; Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, both houses of Parliament--Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha--were adjourned till tomorrow after major disruption by the opposition over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Targeting the opposition for creating a ruckus in the House, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the government is ready for discussion, but the Opposition is "wasting public money" by indulging in protest.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terrorists Attack: With Mastermind at Large, Security Concerns Rise; Demand To Fix Accountability Gains Traction.

"They (opposition) are demanding discussion, and we are ready for it. Then why are they not allowing the House to function? This double standard is wrong. If you want discussion, then do not create a ruckus. The government has said that we are ready for discussion. You are wasting public money," Rijiju said.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal, chairing the Lower House, announced the adjournment and asked the Opposition to submit proposals and resolutions instead of raising placards in the Lok Sabha.

Pal said previously while objecting to the use of placards in the house. "Instead of showing placards, you can submit your proposals and resolutions, and the business advisory committee will consider them. Speakers will give time, and the government will respond. Why are you worried?" he said.

Similarly, in the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs raise slogans, demanding a discussion on the revision of the electoral roll in Bihar.

Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, stood at the steps of Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be halted.

Notably, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair in the Upper House, announced that Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President of India has been accepted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh will preside over the proceedings of the Upper House until a new Vice President is elected.

The Chair stated that the Ministry of Home Affairs has, through a notification, conveyed the resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67A of the Constitution, effective immediately. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)