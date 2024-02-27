Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): The Karnataka BJP will file a complaint with Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khadar against party MLA ST Somashekar for cross-voting in favour of Congress in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The party further stated that it would also file a complaint against Shivaram Hebbar, who abstained from voting.

"BJP Karnataka to file a complaint with Karnataka assembly speaker UT Khadar against ST Somashekar for cross-voting and Shivaram Hebbar for his absence from the polling process," BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar said.

In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, party MLA ST Somashekar has cross-voted in the ongoing Rajya Sabha elections, which are being conducted for four seats on Tuesday, BJP Chief Whip in the State Assembly, Doddanagouda G Patil, said.

ST Somashekar voted in favour of the Congress party on Tuesday.

BJP Chief Whip in the Karnataka Assembly, Doddanagouda G Patil, while speaking about the matter, said that the party will look into the matter and strict action will be taken against the BJP MLA.

"It is confirmed that ST Somashekar has cross-voted. We are discussing what can be done and what action to be taken," he said.

Before casting his vote, ST Somashekar, while speaking to the reporters here, said, "I will vote in favour of them who assure me and give confidence that they will give funds for the water and other management in my constituency."

Five candidates--Ajay Maken, Syed Naseer Hussain, and GC Chandrasekhar (all Congress), Narayansa Bandage (BJP) and Kupendra Reddy (JD(S))--are in the fray.

The term for Rajya Sabha MPs is of six years, and elections are held every two years for 33 per cent of the seats. Currently, the Rajya Sabha has a strength of 245 members.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the country, the outcome of the polls for the Rajya Sabha is likely to have an impact on the politically crucial state. (ANI)

