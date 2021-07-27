New Delhi, July 27: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana was on Tuesday appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner. Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer from Gujarat cadre had in August 2020 taken charge as the Director-General of BSF.

"Consequent upon appointment of Shri Rakesh Asthana, IPS (GJ:84), Director General, BSF, as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the competent authority has approved that Shri S. S. Deswal, IPS (HY:84), Director General, ITBP shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, BSF vice Shri Asthana, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order from the Union home ministry said. Asthana was set to retire on July 31. Rakesh Asthana Appointed as Delhi Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, SS Seswal, Director-General ITBP has been given additional charge of the post of DG, BSF after Rakesh Asthana. In June this year, after the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, Delhi Commissioner of Police, Balaji Srivastav was given the additional charge of Commissioner of Police.

