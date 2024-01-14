Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive at Kainchi Dham in Nainital as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign at religious places ahead of the Ayodhya's Ram temple inauguration.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said "Our Lord Ram is going to be seated at his birthplace on 22 January. The entire country is filled with joy due to the fortnight of cleanliness, Deepotsav and Ram Bhajan. Everybody is excited and happy that the wait for the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla will finally be over "

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death by Three in Meena Bazar Over Dispute.

Highlighting the cleanliness campaign started in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "We are starting the cleanliness campaign from Baba Neem Karoli Dham today. This drive will be run at all the religious public places in the state."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that cleanliness was made a priority in the year 2024.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Ayodhya Gears Up for 70-Day Celebrations; 5,000 Performers, Artists To Take Part in Cultural and Rituals Events.

Similar cleanliness drives were organised in other parts of the country ahead of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' event at Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Under the leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, the BJP conducted a cleanliness campaign in Delhi on Sunday as part of the Swachchata Abhiyan campaign.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla while addressing a press conference in the national capital on Saturday said, "With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concept of 'Ayodhya mai Virajege Shri Ram, Swach honge sabhi mandir aur Dhaam', (Ram is coming to Ayodhya, all temples and places of worship will be cleaned) his (PM Modi) dedication to cleanliness is known to all."

"As per the instructions of JP Nadda, the cleanliness campaign will commence on January 14 and will conclude on January 22. Under this, a special cleanliness campaign will be run on all the temple premises in which party ministers and workers themselves will motivate the public by cleaning the temples. Everyone will devote an average of 2-3 hours every day to cleanliness."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cleaned the premises of the Kalaram Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik on 12 January.

He appealed to the people to carry out Swachhata activities (cleanliness drives) at temples across the country ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)