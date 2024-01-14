New Delhi, January 14: A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death by three individuals in Central Delhi’s Meena Bazar, an official said on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Armaan a.k.a Kasim, a resident of Loni, Ghaziabad. According to police, the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Sunday in the Jama Masjid area. “In the morning at about 5.20 a.m., an information was received in Jama Masjid police station that a person has been declared as brought dead by the doctors,” said a senior police official. Delhi Shocker: Three Alleged Snatchers Thrashed, Stripped After Being Paraded Naked in National Capital, Police Files Case

Immediately a police team reached there and on inquiry it was found that the person, who was later identified as Armaan, had stab injury in the upper part of the body. “The deceased and his father used to work as street vendors in Meena Bazar. Primary inquiry suggests that a dispute had arisen between the deceased and three other boys that resulted in this incident,” said the official. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed on Requesting More ‘Chutney’ While Eating Momos in Farsh Bazar Area (Watch Video)

“A case under section 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is being registered and investigation is in progress. The teams are working to solve the case,” the official added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2024 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).