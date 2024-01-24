Ayodhya (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Donations totalling over Rs 3 crore were made by devotees at the Ram temple on the first day after the consecration ceremony, the temple trust said.

Anil Mishra, trustee of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust in charge of the temple's construction and management, said 10 donation counters were opened after the 'Pran Pratistha' on Monday.

Also Read | India Myanmar Border: After Mizoram, NSCN-IM Opposes Centre's Move to Boundary Fencing, Scrap Free Movement Regime.

On Tuesday, devotees made offerings in cash at the temple counters and online donations, totalling Rs 3.17 crore, Mishra told PTI.

He added that more than 5 lakh Ram devotees paid obeisance the temple on Tuesday and the same number of devotees also turned up on Wednesday.

Also Read | Ayodhya: Ram Temple Gets Over 2.5 Lakh Devotees on Wednesday, Rs 3.17 Crore in Donation in First Day After Consecration Ceremony.

Arrangements are being made in consultation with the administration to ensure that darshan is done is held an organised manner, Mishra said.

Meanwhile , Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) office-bearer Dattatreya Hosabale has instructed the Sangh workers around Ayodhya to take up the responsibility of cleaning the temple and cooperate in conducting well-organised temple darshan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)