A jeweller in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, has unveiled an exquisite 18-carat gold ring with a miniature replica of the Ram Mandir design on it. The ring, which weighs 5.5 grams, is valued at Rs 1,25,000 and is a symbolic masterpiece of artistry and devotion. " I saw a similar model on the internet in some other metal, since then I was thinking about making it in gold...since I have put a status of this ring, I have received around 50+ calls...it costs Rs 1,25,000," said Goldsmith Aman Agarwal. Ram Mandir Special: Hyderabad Designer Makes Unique Ayodhya Ram Temple-Shaped Car Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony (See Pics and Watch Video).

Ring with Ram Mandir Design:

#WATCH | UP: Visuals of 18 carat gold ring with Ram Mandir design worth Rs 1,25,000, from Moradabad pic.twitter.com/wrbkqoDPMy — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

Ram Mandir Special:

#WATCH | Aman Agarwal, the Goldsmith says, " I saw a similar model on the internet in some other metal, since then I was thinking about making it in gold...since I have put a status of this ring, I have received around 50+ calls...it costs Rs 1,25,000..." https://t.co/uNn3xiKaDV pic.twitter.com/ZfvpntacC2 — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)