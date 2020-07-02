New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): In order to continue the teaching process amid COVID-19 crisis, Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank On Thursday released a new alternative academic calendar for primary classes.The calendar, which contains eight-week subject wise teaching-learning directives and is in continuation to the previous calendar released in April, is developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

It provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological tools and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learners, parents and teachers even while being at home, said Nishank on the occasion.

He added that the calendar has taken into account, the varying levels of access to tools-mobile, radio, television, SMS and various social media.

"The fact that many of us may not have internet facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use different social media tools- such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc., the calendar guides teachers to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or through voice call. Parents are expected to help elementary stage students to implement this calendar," he said.

The calendar caters to the need of all children including Divyang children. It includes links for audiobooks, radio programmes and video programmes. (ANI)

