Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): A movable property, worth around Rs 20 lakh, belonging to an aide of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son has been attached under the provisions of the Gangster Act, police said on Sunday.

As per police, the movable property--an SUV worth around Rs 20 lakh-- belonging to Anwar Hussain has been attached.

"Kotwali Rampur Police has taken action under 14(1) of the Gangsters Act against a person named Anwar Hussain. In this, his illegally acquired property, an SUV worth around Rs 20 lakh, has been attached," Rampur Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar said.

The senior police officer said that Hussain, an aide of Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam, was facing charges under several provisions of the Gambling Act and others.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in October, Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeem Fatima, and his son Abdullah Azam, were convicted by a court in Uttar Pradesh in a fake birth certificate case and were awarded a seven-year jail term and a fine of Rs 15,000. (ANI)

