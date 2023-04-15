By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Officials of the Enforcement Directorate have found shocking forgery of documents on Friday in the illegal land-grabbing case linked to IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, said sources on Friday.

Earlier, ED on Thursday conducted a raid at multiple locations across Jharkhand linked to IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan in connection with a land scam case, according to the central probe agency.

ED also conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, including at his residence in Ranchi.

According to sources, IAS Chhavi Ranjan, while serving as Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi allegedly used the Kolkata registry office for forgery in the Army land case.

Seven accused were arrested by ED in land scam case. They were produced before special PMLA court on Friday. The court sent them into judicial custody.

Pradeep Bagchi whom the ED arrested on Thursday night claimed as the rightful owner of 4.55 acres of land.

He also produced the documents to show that in 1932 his family had purchased the land and the registry was done at the Kolkata land registry office.

Interestingly the documents mention the state as West Bengal, whereas, in 1932, it was just Bengal Province (the unified Bengal). It was renamed West Bengal in 1947.

Similarly, at several places in the document, Postal Index Number Code has been mentioned along with the addresses of witnesses, seller and purchaser. The PIN was introduced in 1972.

At some place district, Bhojpur has been mentioned as a native district of one of the witnesses of the sale deed. However, Bhojpur came into existence in 1972.

The copy of that document was also said to have been interpolated in the land records of the Kolkata registry office.

During the course of the investigation, the ED sent all such documents as well as land registers of the Kolkata registrar's office for forensic tests. Reports of the test are expected in two or three days.

As per ED, the nexus has sold a lot of land by forging documents. Even the rightful owners are unaware that their lands have been sold. (ANI)

