Ranchi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park, popularly known as the Birsa Zoo, in Ranchi welcomed a pair of Asiatic lions and crocodiles, a statement said on Tuesday.

The lions and the crocodiles were brought from the Nandanvan Zoo and Safari in Naya Raipur as part of an animal exchange programme, it said.

Also Read | Basmati Rice To Get Cheaper in India? Basmati Rice Prices May Fall As India-Iran Trade Disrupted by Conflict, Say Experts.

The 14-year-old lion has been named Abhay, while the four-year-old lioness is named Shabri, it added.

The pair of crocodiles is about four years old, the statement said.

Also Read | 'PM Modi's Cyprus Stand Welcomed': Congress Leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Lauds PM Narendra Modi's Tour of Ceasefire Line in Nicosia.

"The zoo was left with only one hybrid lion, Shashank, after the death of two Asiatic lions, Jaya and Biru, and one hybrid lioness, Priyanka, in recent months," the statement said.

"In response to high demand from visitors, the zoo management made efforts to bring a pair of Asiatic lions to the park," it said.

The animals were released into their enclosures in the presence of Forest Secretary Aboobacker Siddique and other senior officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)