Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday reiterated his demand for imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra over "failure" of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in tackling the COVID-19 crisis and alleged that the state is being run by bureaucrats.

Rane also alleged that Thackeray has taken the state backward by ten years in the last four months of the lockdown.

"I continue to hold the view that President's rule be imposed in the state in view of the COVID-19 crisis. The state government is being run by bureaucrats.

"There has been no chief minister in Mantralaya (secretariat) for the past some months. Does the state government exist if there is no CM in Mantralaya?" Rane asked during a press conference.

Thackeray does not come out of his private residence 'Matoshree' and does not handle issues of the common people, alleged Rane, who was chief minister of the firstever Shiv Sena-led NDA government in the state in 1999.

Rane said that around 5,000 people have died in Mumbai alone due to COVID-19 and over 8,000 in the entire state.

He alleged that Thackeray, home minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP chief Sharad Pawar hold meetings immediately to discuss transfers of police officials, but the government is not serious about the COVID-19 crisis.

Rane was apparently referring to the Thackeray government revoking the order of Mumbai police commissioner to transfer ten DCPs in the city.

"Thackeray has taken the state 10 years backward in the last four months (of lockdown). Decisions are not being taken. He does not speak up," Rane alleged.

Rane further alleged that Thackeray has "insulted" 'warkaris' by not taking 'prasad' after performing the annual puja of Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi on July 1.

'Wrakaris' are devotees of Lord Vitthal.

"You won't find such a chief minister anywhere in the world and nobody will even retain (such a chief minister)," said Rane, a former Shiv Sainik.

He also alleged doctors and nurses are not getting their salaries due to the poor condition of state treasury under the CM's watch.

Industries have collapsed, but the chief minister is not bothered, Rane said.

He said Thackeray only thinks of extending the lockdown, and wondered for how many months the restrictions will continue to be imposed.

Rane said the CM did not provide any help to the cyclone-hit people, particularly those from the Konkan region.

"I am saying from the beginning that people are worried due to the COVID-19 and deaths are increasing. This government is not able to handle it. It is not in the interest of the people of the state if this government survives. I had demanded imposition of President's rule. I still hold that view," Rane added.

The BJP leader had demanded imposition of Presidents Rule in May this year.

The state BJP leadership had, however, distanced itself from Rane's demand.

