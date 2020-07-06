Mumbai, July 6: Tata Sons on Monday handed over 20 ambulances, 100 ventilators and Rs 10 crore cash to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to fight coronavirus. The donations were made for setting up Immunology and Virus Infection Research Centre in Mumbai. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also present at the event. COVID-19: India's National Positivity Rate Stands at 6.73%, Says Health Ministry as Case Count Nears 7 Lakh.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state of India due to coronavirus. Till now, 2,06,619 people have contracted COVID-19 in the state. As per the Union Health Ministry, there are currently 86,057 actives cases in the state, while over 1,11,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the deadly virus. More than, 8,800 people also lost their lives in Maharashtra.

Tweet by Maharashtra CMO:

Tata Son’s Foundation handed over 20 ambulances, 100 ventilators and ₹10 Crore for setting up Immunology & Virus Infection Research Centre to the @mybmc today in the presence of CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. pic.twitter.com/ZAKj8BTQXO — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 6, 2020

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray thanked Tata Group for the donations. He tweeted, "I’m extremely thankful to Tata Group for their active support to covid response. As guardian minister Mumbai, I had requested them ambulances and ventilators. Today, in presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray ji and N Chandra ji they’ve given 20 ambulances & 100 ventilators to @mybmc."

Aaditya Thackeray's Tweet:

I’m extremely thankful to Tata Group for their active support to covid response. As guardian minister Mumbai, I had requested them ambulances and ventilators. Today, in presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray ji and N Chandra ji they’ve given 20 ambulances & 100 ventilators to @mybmc pic.twitter.com/ARtNnlCcpH — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 6, 2020

Last month, the BMC also launched “Mission Zero" Rapid Action Plan at Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex in Andheri to contain the spread of coronavirus in the city. Under this mission, 50 mobile dispensary vans will visit Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar and Kandivali areas to conduct a preliminary examination of patients.

