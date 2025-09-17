Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17 (ANI): Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that Rangareddy district is already leading the country in economic performance, adding that every rupee spent on welfare is strengthening the foundations of families, farmers and workers in the state.

"Rangareddy has now become the economic epicenter of India. Our focus through projects like the Bharat Future City, radial roads, and Moosi Riverfront will only strengthen this status, making the district a global benchmark for innovation, industry, and sustainable urbanisation," the Minister said while addressing the Praja Palana Dinothsavam celebrations at the district Collectorate here.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister underlined that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, had already shown intent by swiftly rolling out major welfare programmes.

"Within two days of forming the government, guarantees were operationalised across the state. Free bus travel for women under the Mahalakshmi scheme benefited lakhs, subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500 reached households, the Gruha Jyothi scheme provided 200 units of free power to families, the Aarogyasri scheme coverage was doubled to Rs 10 lakh, new ration cards were issued, and crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh were waived," he said.

The Minister also spotlighted the Musi Riverfront Development Project, aimed at reviving one of Hyderabad's most historic rivers. "The two-phase initiative includes cleansing of the river, development of 50-metre buffer zones on either side, construction of check dams, and creation of boating and recreational facilities. "Musi's revival will restore its ecological balance while creating cultural and leisure spaces for citizens. It will be both an environmental and social rejuvenation project," he said.

Linking Telangana's aspirations to its struggles, Uttam Kumar Reddy reminded that September 17 was a landmark day, marking the merger of Hyderabad with the India in 1948 after Operation Polo. He paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana's struggle.

"Telangana was once only a dream. That dream was realised because of the continuous struggles and sacrifices of our people. Today's development plans and promises will also be realised in the same way, through determined effort and public cooperation. Telangana is built on sacrifice, and it is our duty to honour that legacy by fulfilling the aspirations of its people," he said.

While highlighting welfare, the Minister placed stronger emphasis on ambitious projects that he said would transform Telangana's economic landscape, particularly in Ranga Reddy district. Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that Ranga Reddy district is already leading the country in economic performance. (ANI)

