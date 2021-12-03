New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi tells the dramatic story of his life and work including the extraordinary events that took place during his tenure - the 'infamous' press conference prior to his elevation to the top court, allegations of sexual harassment and the impact of tabloid journalism.

Publishers Rupa describes and Gogoi as a "fascinating man of contrasts who has intrigued observers across the political and social spectrum" and his story as "clear-eyed, inspiring and incisive".

In "Justice for the Judge", Gogoi tells the dramatic story of his life, tracing his journey from Dibrugarh in Assam to the highest court of the land through people, landmark cases and his own judicial ambition, and reveals the lessons he learnt along the way about the country's legal system.

"Never one to shy away from contentious issues, Gogoi provides a no-holds-barred account of the extraordinary events that characterised his tenure in the apex court - the 'infamous' press conference prior to his elevation as the most powerful judge in the land, unsubstantiated allegations of sexual harassment and the impact of tabloid journalism," a statement said.

In the book, which will be released on December 8, Gogoi also writes about the important meetings, intense interactions and private confrontation that preceded the landmark verdicts authored by him - Rafale and the contempt proceeding initiated against Rahul Gandhi, Sabarimala, NRC and Ayodhya.

Gogoi was the 46th CJI from October 3, 2018 to November 17, 2019.

