Bhubaneswar, April 24 (PTI) Ranjit Patra has been re-appointed as president of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib said in a statement on Thursday.

Along with Patra, the party has appointed Krushna Chandra Mohanty and Ganesh Kumar Saho as state working presidents and Rukmani Mangaraj and Narayan Bari as vice presidents of the Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: NSE Pledges INR 1 Crore to Next of Kin of Victims of Deadly Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly, Pradeep Kumar Sahu has been appointed as state legal cell chairman. The youth Congress president has also named 28 general secretaries and nine state secretaries in its team.

"I am confident that all the newly appointed members will work with dedication towards strengthening the Congress party as well as the Youth Congress, under the leadership of party president Mallikarjun Kharge ji, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi ji and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji," Uday said in the press statement.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In December 2023, Patra was appointed as state president of IYC for the first time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)