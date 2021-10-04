Ranchi, Oct 4 (PTI) Former chief minister Babulal Marandi's close associate Sunil Tiwary has moved the High Court of Jharkhand for grant of regular bail in a sexual exploitation case.

Tiwary came under the eye of the storm after a case was registered in the Argora police station on August 16 by the victim who belongs to a scheduled tribe.

The minor in the FIR alleged Tiwary of sexual exploitation and the case was registered for violation of offences under the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.

Tiwary had earlier sought anticipatory bail before the Ranchi district court which was rejected.

He had then applied for anticipatory bail before the High Court of Jharkhand but was subsequently arrested on September 12.

Tiwary's wife Lalima Tiwary had filed a criminal writ petition in the high court seeking a CBI probe into the matter. She alleged that her husband has been framed due to political vendetta.

The High Court on Thursday had issued notices to the state chief secretary and the director general of police after Tiwary's wife filed the petition seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

The bench of Justice S K Dwivedi also issued a notice to the senior superintendent of police of Ranchi in connection with the case.

Tiwary, a close associate of BJP Legislature Party leader Marandi, was accused of raping his domestic help last year.

In her petition, Lalima Tiwary had claimed that ever since her husband had made statements in the Rupa Tirkey case, he has been targeted by the ruling dispensation.

Tirkey, a sub-inspector of police, had died allegedly by suicide in May at her government accommodation at Sahebganj.

