Dehradun, Dec 24 (PTI) Accused of rape, Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Negi did not appear before the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Thursday to give his blood sample for DNA testing.

The court of CJM Vivek Shrivastava had directed him on Wednesday to appear before it on Thursday to submit his blood sample for DNA testing.

Negi's lawyer told the court that the MLA was taken ill and his doctors advised him 14-day bed rest.

The court has now asked the MLA to appear before it on January 11.

A married woman from the MLA's constituency had in August this year accused him of rape and claimed that he is the biological father of her child.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)