Ballia (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and after she became pregnant the accused's mother forced her to get an abortion, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered in this regard against Chhote Lal and his mother Kamta Devi on the complaint of the survivor's father on Wednesday night, Additional SP, Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

It was alleged that the accused raped the girl seven months ago and two days ago his mother took the girl to a private hospital in Raniganj and got her abortion done. She also threatened the teen with dire consequences.

The FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the IPC including 376 (rape) and the POCSO act.

Both Chhote Lal and his mother have been arrested and sent to jail. PTI COR ABN

